Two polls released during the weekend show that U.S. voters are leaning more unfavorably to President Joe Biden. His approval ratings are at record lows and the data indicate he could lose the 2024 election to Donald Trump as voters express concerns about Biden's age and his handling of the economy.

In a ABC/Washington Post national poll, 51% or registered voters said they would support Trump to 42% for Biden in a hypothetical matchup in November 2024. Trump gained 3 points and Biden lost 2 points from another ABC/Post conducted in February. The changes are not statistically significant, according to the pollsters.

The NBC News poll shows a 46% tie between Biden and Trump. In June, Biden had a 4-point lead over Trump, 49% to 45%.

Both polls show that Biden's disapproval rating rose to 56%, the highest since the beginning of his term, according to NBC. Only 37% of respondents approve of his overall performance in the ABC/Post poll, while his approval rating stands at 41% in the NBC pool.

Biden's job on the economy gets an even lower rating: 30% in the ABC/Post poll, and 28% in NBCs.

Trump Gains

In the meantime, Trump is expanding his lead among his rivals in the Republican primaries, according to the polls.

He would be the first choice for 59% of Republican primary voters, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would get 16%, followed by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley with 7%, and former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 4% each. In the previous NBC survey in June, Trump had 51% to DeSantis' 22%.

In the ABC/Post poll, Trump gained 10 points over DeSantis from May. He maintains has 54% of support while those in favor of DeSantis fell to 15% from 25% .

The ABC News/Post poll was conducted Sept. 15-20 among 1,006 adults. The NBC News poll was conducted Sept. 15-19 of 1,000 voters.