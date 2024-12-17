New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering creating a special hotline just for CEOs to report alleged threats to their safety after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in the middle of Manhattan earlier this month, according to a report.

Ahead of a "proactive" meeting between Hochul and175 corporate representatives, counterterrorism officials and Homeland Security on Tuesday, CNN reported that New York was considering the CEO hotline option.

The meeting was scheduled to ensure "the state resources, specifically the domestic counterterrorism resources, are focused on being supportive, sharing information," Kathy Wylde, CEO of the Partnership for New York City, told Politico.

"This demonstrates that New York has the most prepared and capable counterterrorism resources in the country. There's no safer place to be," Wylde added.

If executives at the many companies headquartered in New York City relocated because of safety concerns, New York City's GDP, which generated $1.286 trillion in 2023, would be threatened.

Officials continue painting threats against companies and executives as "domestic terrorism." Most recently, Briana Boston was initially charged by a Florida court of threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which can carry a sentence of 15 years in prison, after she told a BlueCross BlueShield employee, "Delay, Deny, Depose. You people are next" because her health insurance claim was denied.

Social media users were shocked by the news and questioned why the New York governor would consider using taxpayer dollars to fund the hotline for multi-millionaire CEOs and billion-dollar companies.

"I don't seem to remember this kind of a state response and resources going to NYC when the homicide rate spiked around 2022 but I guess that was just regular people," X user @lukewgoldstein shared.

I don’t seem to remember this kind of a state response and resources going to NYC when the homicide rate spiked around 2022 but I guess that was just regular people https://t.co/YHeY8ihIwG — Luke Goldstein (@lukewgoldstein) December 13, 2024

"There have been 322 school shootings this year. This should radicalize you," another X user stated the same day a 15-year-old student opened fire on her classmates, killing three and injuring six.

There have been 322 school shootings this year. This should radicalize you. https://t.co/gJTsfIXhqK — potato bun (@erewhonsmoothie) December 17, 2024

"Kathy Hochul weighing a special safety hotline for CEOs at the same time she's debating whether to veto a bill to curb workplace deaths and injuries," X user @ravi_mangla pointed out.

Kathy Hochul weighing a special safety hotline for CEOs at the same time she's debating whether to veto a bill to curb workplace deaths and injuries. https://t.co/1ymxnd2zzi pic.twitter.com/DzLQ5q8xQg — Ravi Mangla (@ravi_mangla) December 16, 2024

"How about an 'exclusive' hotline for if your insurance company won't pay for your meds? If climate-related flooding destroys your home? If your tax dollars are supporting a genocide? If an executive exploits tax loopholes? A government contractor steals taxpayer money?" X user @snmrrw commented.

How about an 'exclusive' hotline for if your insurance company won't pay for your meds? If climate-related flooding destroys your home? If your tax dollars are supporting a genocide? If an executive exploits tax loopholes? A government contractor steals taxpayer money? https://t.co/LUJKUXIKtp — Sean Morrow (@snmrrw) December 16, 2024

"Democracy is when rich people get a special hotline for their own personal protection," another X user posted.

Democracy is when rich people get a special hotline for their own personal protection https://t.co/963eFsSuDB — Bryce Greene (@TheGreeneBJ) December 16, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times