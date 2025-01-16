A drug counselor working at a New York rehab center was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly selling crack cocaine to undercover agents, authorities said.

The arrest followed an investigation that exposed the double life of Alvin Lewis Jr., 54, who worked overnight shifts at Arms Acres, an inpatient addiction treatment facility in Carmel.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force apprehended Lewis in Wappingers Falls and charged him with two felonies: criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.

The probe first began when concerned citizens reported a man selling narcotics under multiple aliases in the area, according to investigators per Mid Hudson News.

Police were able to purchase crack cocaine from Lewis on several occasions, according to Detective Sergeant Adam Harris. Undercover surveillance revealed Lewis worked overnight at an in-patient drug rehab center. A source later confirmed with Mid-Hudson News that Lewis works at Arms Acres.

The operation culminated Tuesday night when officers stopped Lewis while driving in Fishkill. A search warrant executed at his residence uncovered crack cocaine packaged and ready to sell. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT) assisted with the arrest and home search.

Lewis was arraigned in Wappingers Falls Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail​​. Authorities reportedly plan to file additional charges against Lewis in the coming days.

The arrest is now prompting calls for stricter hiring procedures for jobs like Lewis's that require trust, care, and sensitivity.

"Employers need to vet employees before hiring when it comes to positions like this! FBI checks etc should be required," one wrote on Facebook.

Another added, "The odds are against addicts in recovery because of people like this. Taking advantage of people at their most vulnerable should be prosecuted at the highest level. Great job task force."