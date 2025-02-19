New York Governor Kathy Hochul responded to President Donald Trump's latest attack on the city's congestion pricing plan, vowing legal action after Trump declared the initiative "dead" and proclaimed himself "king."

In a fiery all-caps post on Truth Social, Trump celebrated the U.S. Department of Transportation's decision to withdraw support for congestion pricing, which had been designed to reduce traffic and fund improvements to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA).

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED," he wrote, before adding, "LONG LIVE THE KING!"

Hochul responded swiftly, defending the program's success since its launch last month, touting increased transit ridership, improved traffic conditions, and a boost for local businesses.

"We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king," she said in a statement. "The MTA has initiated legal proceedings in the Southern District of New York to preserve this critical program. We'll see you in court."

Trump's self-anointed title of "king" comes as he faces mounting criticism over his aggressive executive actions, including the mass firing of federal employees and prosecutors. His recent posts quoting Napoleon Bonaparte have only fueled concerns about his expanding presidential powers.

With the battle over congestion pricing now heading to court, the political fight between Trump and New York's leadership is far from over.

