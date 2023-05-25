KEY POINTS Park staff fear it would otherwise become a threat to visitors

Rangers attempted to reunite the calf with its herd multiple times, but the efforts failed

The visitor could face a misdemeanor charge of disturbing wildlife, disorderly conduct or approaching wildlife

Yellowstone National Park staff have euthanized a newborn bison that was rejected by its herd after a visitor picked it up. They fear it would otherwise become a threat to visitors.

Park officials said an unidentified white man in his 40s or 50s had "intentionally disturbed the calf" and "resulted in the death of the calf."

The calf had separated from its mother while the herd was crossing the Lamar River in Wyoming on May 20, Yellowstone National Park said in a statement Tuesday. The unidentified man then approached the struggling newborn and pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway in what appeared to be a rescue effort, AP News reported.

Visitors later spotted the calf walking up to cars and people and following them. Rangers attempted to reunite the calf with its herd multiple times, but their efforts failed.

Staff members later killed the calf because it was abandoned by its herd and was causing a "hazardous situation" by going up to cars and people along the roadway.

(News Release) Yellowstone law enforcement officers investigate incident of a man intentionally disturbing a bison calf; incident results in death of calf. Visitors: Respect wildlife by giving them room to roam. More: https://t.co/A8mJc9WeaR



Photo courtesy / Hellen Jack pic.twitter.com/qpiFmYFaKP — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) May 23, 2023

Authorities said it is common to see wild animals shun their offspring following interactions with humans.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival. Park regulations require that people stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards (91m) away from bears and wolves," the park said.

Visitors who do not abide by these regulations will be fined. Injuries and even death can also be caused, officials warned.

"The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules," the statement read.

Many people criticized the action and questioned why the newborn bison was killed instead of sending it to a wildlife sanctuary.

"We made the choice we did not because we are lazy, uncaring or inexpert in our understanding of bison biology," the park said in response. "We made the choice we did because national parks preserve natural processes."

Officials are investigating the incident and the man who picked up the calf could face a misdemeanor charge of disturbing wildlife, disorderly conduct or approaching wildlife, said Morgan Warthin, a spokesperson for the park.

Warthin told NBC News that the man, if charged, could face a penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of $5,000.