KEY POINTS Hits Daily Double predicted that NewJeans would likely debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200

NewJeans' "Get Up" album has an impressive 130,000 units sold in the U.S. in its first week

If this happens, NewJeans will be the first fourth-generation K-pop girl group with this feat

An online music news magazine has predicted that NewJeans is on its way to making its No. 1 debut on the U.S. albums chart with its second mini-album.

According to Hits Daily Double, NewJeans' "Get Up" album is likely to top the Billboard 200 chart with an estimated 130,000 U.S. equivalent units sold in its first week, followed by "Barbie The Album" at No. 2 with an estimated 109,000 U.S. equivalent units sold.

If the prediction comes true, this feat will make NewJeans the first fourth-generation South Korean girl group to top the Billboard 200. The five-piece act will also join BLACKPINK as the only K-pop girl groups with the milestone.

#NewJeans' 'Get Up' aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with 130K units first week. It would mark their first #1 album (via @HITSDD). pic.twitter.com/PstPi7C2Wd — chart data (@chartdata) July 25, 2023

.@NewJeans_ADOR’s “Get Up” is on pace to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with the #Barbie soundtrack debuting at #2, according to @HITSDD. pic.twitter.com/DDXRUOZR8S — Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) July 25, 2023

NewJeans, composed of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, made its comeback with its "Get Up" mini-album last Friday.

The girl group's second mini-album features six tracks, including "New Jeans," "Super Shy," "ETA," "Cool With You," "Get Up" and "ASAP." All songs come with an accompanying music video.

ADOR, NewJeans' label, previously recommended listening to the "Get Up" songs in sequential order to experience the narrative flowing through the entire album.

On Wednesday, the last music video for the "Get Up" album was released. Before that, NewJeans released its "ETA" music video, which was entirely shot on an iPhone 14 Pro as part of the group's collaboration with Apple.

For NewJeans' other music videos for the "Get Up" tracks, the group collaborated with the popular cartoon "The Powerpuff Girls," South Korean model and actress Jung Ho-yeon and Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung.

In related news, "Super Shy," the pre-release single, earned a perfect all-kill in South Korea by topping Melon's daily and top 100 charts, YouTube Music's top songs chart, VIBE's daily chart, Genie and Bugs' daily and real-time charts, and FLO and iChart's real-time charts on July 16.

In terms of pre-orders, NewJeans' "Get Up" album surpassed 1.72 million pre-orders, doubling its previous record of 800,000 pre-orders for the group's "OMG" album, per Soompi.

Weverse LIVE streaming of NewJeans at Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/rot2BJOXI7 — NewJeans Loops 🐇 (@newjeans_loop) July 25, 2023

NewJeans is set to perform at the Lollapalooza 2023, where a dedicated space called "Bunnyland" will be made for the group's fans, called Bunnies.

Lollapalooza 2023 will run from Aug. 3 to 6 at the Grand Park in Chicago, Illinois. NewJeans will perform on the first day of the festival.

ADOR announced that Bunnies can watch the real-time livestream of NewJeans' Lollapalooza performance on Weverse LIVE and NewJeans' YouTube channel on Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. KST.

For fans watching from the U.S., the livestream will be available on Hulu.