California Gov. Gavin Newsom has started to make the initial moves in the implementation of a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, which empowered cities to enforce a ban on sleeping outside in public spaces.

The governor issued an executive order for the removal of homeless encampments in California. The order, while may be bold, was not without a degree of compassion from the governor as it explicitly instructed implementing agents to provide assistance to the individuals who are living in the affected encampments.

Aside from the directive to move them, the order was without guidance for cities and counties to follow suit. However, there is no legal compulsion for them to follow the order.

Considered one of the governor's boldest moves, state agencies were tasked to clear encampments, especially those that pose a safety. To observe due process, officials are required to give notice at a reasonable time to the homeless people on the targeted encampments.

There would also be an offer to help them connect with local services, and the state would have to help them in storing their belongings for 60 days at the very least.

According to the Associated Press, approximately one-third of the total homeless population in the U.S. is in California. The groups are readily visible at their makeshift shelters on roadsides and in parking lots, and even on freeways.

"There are simply no more excuses. It's time for everyone to do their part," said Newsom in a statement on Friday.

The bold move of Newsom elicited reactions from different officials, with some supporting, and others not sharing the same enthusiasm.

Kathryn Barger, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors stated approval of Newom's order. "I applaud Governor Newsom's emphasis on urgency," she said in KCRA's report.

"He rightfully points out that local government remains at the helm of homeless encampment removals. Cities have an obligation to develop housing and shelter solutions in tandem with support services provided by County government," she added.

Kenneth Meija, the Los Angeles City Controller, as per West Side Today, noted his objection to the policy. For the Controller's Office, it is inhumane to punish people for sleeping outside, when no shelter is available for them.