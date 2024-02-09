Next Boatworks, co-founded by Dennis Loebs and Ben Booth, has unveiled the Remedy FG composite boat, redefining the standards of rowing with its groundbreaking design and unparalleled performance, especially in challenging surf zones. Booth, who has been intimately involved in the boat's testing and development, described it as a quantum leap ahead of other boats in terms of both performance and safety.

Booth, an experienced coastal rower with two decades of expertise in offshore surf breaks, shared his excitement about the Remedy FG. "The Remedy FG is a game-changer. During the testing phase, I experienced the longest rides without even touching the oars. It handles waves and big waves with unmatched ease and stability," he exclaimed.

What sets the boat apart is its dedicated design for challenging conditions, unlike traditional racing rowboats primarily designed for flat water. According to Loebs, "All other boats in the emerging coastal rowboat market are essentially modified versions of flat water designs. In contrast, the Remedy FG is the first World Rowing scull designed exclusively for the rigors of coastal rowing, making it a true innovation in the industry."

Next Boatworks plans to launch the single version of the Remedy FG boat Mid-Year 2024 with a double version planned to be released later in the year.

The company's vision, as stated by Booth and Loebs, revolves around creating boats that are easy to row, safe, adaptable, and above all, fun. Drawing inspiration from the challenging waters of the New England coast, their designs focus on innovation and attention to detail.

About 55,000 high school students in America drop out of rowing annually. Next Boatworks aims to make rowing accessible to this wider audience. With a focus on inclusivity, the company plans to partner with financial institutions to engineer purchase programs, making it easier for schools and clubs to acquire boats. They are also exploring a subscription model to bridge the gap between aspiring rowers and those facing financial barriers.

The upcoming Beach Sprint event, set to be part of the LA 2028 Summer Games, is anticipated to be a pivotal moment in rowing history. Next Boatworks sees this as an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the Remedy FG, positioning it as the go-to boat for the future of the Beach Sprint competition.

In the words of co-founder Dennis Loebs, "Next Boatworks is championing a new era in rowing, aiming to redefine the sport's universal appeal and take it to new heights. Our mission is clear, our beliefs are resolute, and our boats are exceptional. We want aspiring rowers to be on this journey to make rowing an experience for all, across all waters."