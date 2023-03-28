KEY POINTS Nick Cannon doesn't give himself a guideline on providing for his children's needs

He admitted not giving his baby mamas monthly allowances, but they get what they need

Cannon has 12 kids from six different women, including his ex-wife, Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon got candid about his financial arrangement with his six baby mamas.

Cannon, who has 12 kids with different women, opened up about his financial support to his children. In an interview with Hot 104.1 Monday, he considered himself a "provider" but clarified that he doesn't give the kids' moms monthly allowances.

"I don't give myself that [guideline]," the "Masked Singer" host said, per Page Six. "What they need, they get it."

He added, "There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for, and they didn't receive."

Cannon has two kids with Mariah Carey, three with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, two with Alyssa Scott and one each with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole.

The "Wild 'N Out" host gushed over his baby mamas and said he would never say anything against the six women.

"Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for," he told the listeners. "Regardless of what goes on in any scenario ... I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."

Cannon previously got candid about the challenges of having many kids. According to him, he has "guilt" over it because it was difficult for him to balance his work and time with his children.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children, one 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," Cannon said on the Paramount+ show "The Checkup: With Dr. David Agus."

Cannon welcomed his 12th and youngest child with Scott on Dec. 14. When Andy Cohen asked him about his plan during CNN's broadcast of "New Year's Eve Live," he said he didn't have any.

"Honestly man, it's just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump," he said.

Anderson Cooper also asked Cannon if he was open to vasectomy. The singer asked Cooper back, "Is that what you want me to get?" before adding, "It's my body, my choice."