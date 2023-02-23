KEY POINTS Claudia Peltz reportedly asked if Meghan and Harry got an invite to her daughter's wedding

Nicola Peltz responded to her mom and asked, "Who's Meghan?"

It's unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited, but they weren't present at the wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly mentioned in the counter lawsuit filed by Nicola Peltz's wedding planners.

Nicole and Brooklyn Beckham's wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, filed a countersuit after her billionaire dad, Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against them for allegedly refusing to refund the $159,000 deposit. The planners were hired six weeks before the wedding and fired nine days later.

In their countersuit, Braghin and Grijalba claimed that her mom mentioned Prince Harry and Markle.

"Did Megan get an invite?" Claudia asked, according to the documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Nicola responded, "Who's Megan?"

Claudia didn't clarify but added "Harry" during their exchange, which seemed to suggest that she was referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the outlet noted.

There are no words for whether Prince Harry and Markle were invited or not to the $3 million ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022. However, the royal couple was noticeably absent at the lavish, star-studded wedding. Among the celebrities present at the event were Eva Longoria, Natalia Bryant, Tom Brady, Jordana Brewster and Rachel Zoe, according to Pop Sugar.

Brooklyn and Nicola's rep did not immediately reply for comment when Fox News Digital reached out to them.

The lawsuit is part of the ongoing battle between Peltz and Plan Design. The latter sued the former over an alleged breach of contract.

The two planners detailed the alleged tension, drama and infighting behind the lavish wedding and claimed that Nelson nearly canceled the event.

"Nelson said, in front of Braghin and Grijalba, that he wanted to 'cancel the wedding' and that it was 'a s--t show,'" the docs obtained by Entertainment Tonight read. "But Claudia begged Nelson not to cancel the wedding because it would 'destroy Nicola's career.'"

The planners also claimed Claudia told them her husband should not know the cost of Nicola's hair and makeup "or he would kill her and be so mad." Nelson reportedly "paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola's hair and makeup services for the wedding."

The wedding planners alleged that Nicola and Claudia were disorganized. They reportedly received "four different guest lists," and the one from the Peltz family "was not revised, not up to date and contained the wrong guests."

"Nicola would get frustrated when the wedding planners asked for the guests' contact information, and that Nicola would instruct them to 'look it up on google,'" the countersuit alleged.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams gave them a guest list that was "fully organized with all contact information fully revised and nearly ready to go."

Braghin and Grijalba also claimed that Claudia didn't want Brooklyn's mom, Victoria Beckham, to know about the problems behind the wedding planning.