Nicola Peltz's billionaire dad was allegedly close to canceling her lavish wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.

Nicola, 28, and Beckham, 23, tied the knot in a $3 million ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022.

Months after the ceremony, her father Nelson Peltz filed a lawsuit against the couple's original wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design, alleging that they refused to refund him a $159,000 deposit. The planners were hired six weeks before the wedding but dismissed nine days later.

The two planners have now filed a countersuit against Nelson and detailed the alleged tension, drama and infighting that they claim made their job very difficult. One of their allegations was that Nelson nearly canceled the wedding.

In the court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the planners claimed that Nelson "paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola's hair and makeup services for the wedding."

Nicola's mother, Claudia Peltz, "mentioned to Braghin that Nelson could not know the cost of the hair and makeup, or he would 'kill her, and be so mad,'" the documents alleged.

The countersuit claimed that a meeting was held on March 1, 2022, to discuss the challenges in the wedding planning, and among the things they struggled with was obtaining an accurate guest list from the bride's and groom's sides. The meeting was held over a month before the wedding, and Nelson was allegedly frustrated about the whole affair.

"Nelson said, in front of Braghin and Grijalba, that he wanted to 'cancel the wedding' and that it was 'a s--t show,'" the docs claimed. "But Claudia begged Nelson not to cancel the wedding because it would 'destroy Nicola's career.'"

Claudia allegedly not only tried to keep Nelson from knowing the extent of the costs, but she also allegedly didn't want Brooklyn's mom, Victoria Beckham, to know about the problems that had arisen during the process.

The planners said in their countersuit that the Beckhams gave them a guest list that was "fully organized with all contact information fully revised and nearly ready to go." However, they claimed that the Peltz family provided them with a list that "was not revised, not up to date and contained the wrong guests."

They claimed the bride and groom provided them with another list that allegedly "contained wrong addresses, missing addresses... [and] some guests with no point of contact."

The countersuit also alleged that Nicola was "too busy to speak with Plan Design by telephone, so all communication was conducted through text message."

Braghin and Grijalba were ultimately let go, and the family hired Michelle Rago of Michelle Rago Destinations to complete the planning for the wedding.

A previous report from Page Six claimed that Brooklyn's mom and wife were in a cold war. The bride allegedly didn't want her mother-in-law to be part of the wedding preparations, an unnamed source told the outlet.

"They can't stand each other and don't talk," the source claimed of Victoria and her daughter-in-law. "The build-up to the wedding was horrendous."

"Communication was minimal," the tipster added.

In August 2022, Nicola addressed the rumored drama between her and Victoria. According to her, the rumors likely stemmed from her wearing Valentino couture instead of a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding gown.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," she told Variety. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."