President Joe Biden is set to award 19 Americans, which include politicians, celebrities and activists, the Medal Of Freedom that is regarded as the highest honor that a civilian can receive, said the White House in an announcement.

The list of awardees also include a former vice president, Olympians, actor, and even a former political rival, who became one of the President's financial backer.

"President Biden often says there is nothing beyond our capacity when we act together," a White House news release stated. It also underscored that the nineteen awardees "shaped America for the better" by building coalitions, teams, movements, businesses and organizations, NBC News reported.

Among the notable recipients of the award are former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and also South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn.

In 2007, Pelosi became the House of Representative's first woman speaker, making it a first in history. She regained the role in 2019, when she led the opposition against former President Donald Trump. Pelosi was in the forefront of getting through Congress the President's signature legislation during the Biden administration's first two years.

Meanwhile, Rep. Clyburn played a major role in getting Biden the support of the Black vote during the 2020 primaries. The South Carolina win further gave the President the momentum towards a Democratic nomination, which eventually led to the presidency.

The President also recognized the role that New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg played in winning his bid for the presidency. It can be recalled that Bloomberg also sought the Democratic nomination for president, standing toe-to-toe with Biden, but gracefully dropped out when Biden won the nomination. Not only that, he also pledged $100 million to Biden's campaign to help him win Florida, CNN reported.

Aside from politicians and former rivals, Michelle Yeoh, is also a recipient. She became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress who is of Asian descent.

A White House statement underscored the qualities of the recipients of the award. They are the ones "who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

During former President Barack Obama's tenure, he also bestowed the same award to Biden. It was done during the last periods of his administration.

Other recipients of the coveted award include former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, former Vice President Al Gore and former Secretary of State John Kerry . Three posthumous recipients include Medgar Evers, Frank Lautenberg, and Jim Thorpe.

Activist and lawyer Clarence B. Jones is also an awardee. Opal Lee and Judy Shepard, are also recipients.