A group of Democratic lawmakers, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has penned a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging a cessation of arms transfers to Israel. This call comes in the wake of an IDF strike in Gaza that claimed the lives of seven World Central Kitchen staffers, including a US citizen.

"In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers," the letter said, according to The Guardian.

"We also urge you to withhold these transfers if Israel fails to sufficiently mitigate harm to innocent civilians in Gaza, including aid workers, and if it fails to facilitate — or arbitrarily denies or restricts the transport and delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza," they said.

The letter was signed by Pelosi and 36 other Democrats, including Representatives Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The majority of the signatories hailed from the left wing of the Democratic Party, with Pelosi of California also lending her support. This indicates that the movement to halt weapons deliveries to Israel is gaining traction within mainstream Democratic circles.

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders echoed one of the most robust sentiments, stating, "Israel should not be receiving another nickel in military aid" until it significantly improves the distribution of provisions in a region where the US suspects famine is already taking hold.

Pelosi's backing, as a veteran member of Biden's Democratic Party, for ceasing the transfer of weapons to Israel reflects a shift towards mainstream acceptance of this stance within the party, reported Reuters.

In recent weeks, President Biden has increased pressure on Israel, particularly in the aftermath of the aid workers' deaths. However, he has resisted suggestions that he might suspend aid to Israel.

Just a day before the tragic incident involving the World Central Kitchen workers, reports emerged indicating that the Biden administration was considering an $18 billion arms transfer deal to Israel, which would encompass over two dozen F-15 fighter jets.

Senator Elizabeth Warren emphasized to CNN, "We cannot greenlight the sale of arms to a nation that is breaching our own laws, particularly regarding access to humanitarian aid."

Netanyahu has asserted that the killing of the World Central Kitchen staffers by Israel was accidental, leading to the dismissal of two senior military officers.

Sanders, Van Hollen, and Warren are among the members of the Senate, where Democrats and independents who caucus with them hold a slim majority of 51-49.