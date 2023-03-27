KEY POINTS Authorities believe the boy's mother is connected to his disappearance

Police describe Noel as a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes

The boy is missing since November last year

An amber alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has been updated to an Endangered Persons Alert as authorities continue to search for him. The boy from Everman, Texas, is missing since November last year.

Police updated the amber alert after the boy's mother – 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, stepfather and siblings fled the country on a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul on March 23. Noel was not listed as a passenger on the flight. Authorities believe Noel's mother may be behind his disappearance, CBS reported.

Noel was described as a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. The 6-year-old suffers from multiple disabilities, including social disorder and chronic lung disease, which required him to be on supplemental oxygen multiple times a day.

"He was born at 25 weeks and therefore has a lot of physical disabilities and developmental disorders," Everman Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

He was last seen with his mother at their home in Everman. Investigators located a gray 2012 Silverado with Texas license plate number PLS7091 Sunday that was believed to be driven by Rodriguez-Singh, reported Dallas News.

Timeline of Noel's disappearance

The Texas Child Protective Investigations (CPI) contacted Everman Police Department on March 20 after family members informed authorities that they hadn't seen Noel since November.

The family urged police to conduct a welfare check at Rodriguez-Singh's home. When officers went there, the mother told them Noel had been living with his biological father in Mexico since November.

"At that time, there were no indications present to the officers that would warrant any further investigation," Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said at a press conference Sunday.

Investigators spoke to more family members who expressed concerns about Noel's well-being. The child's biological father told investigators that Noel wasn't with him. He revealed he never met his son after he was deported before Noel's birth. Official records from Homeland Security also ratified the father's statements, according to Khou.

CPI investigators also tried to contact Noel's siblings at their school but the children didn't attend school for days. After further investigation, officials learned that Rodriguez-Singh had inquired about unenrolling her children from the school.

While the CPI tried to reach the mother, she was unresponsive. It was also found that the mother had an "extensive criminal history."

"It appeared to the CPI investigator that the mother was intentionally avoiding authorities," Spencer said. "This prompted an investigation into the child's whereabouts."

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Noel on Friday and began looking for his mother, his stepfather and his six siblings – aged 7, 8, 9 and 11 and a pair of 5-month-old twins.

Hours after issuing the Amber Alert, authorities learned the family took a flight to Istanbul on Thursday and Noel was not listed as a passenger with them on the flight. Following this, authorities discontinued the Amber Alert and issued an Endangered Missing Persons Alert.

"This change does not affect the course of our investigation," Spencer added. "We plan to continue to investigate this case to the fullest of our capabilities."

Rodriguez-Singh was charged with false reporting to a police officer regarding a missing person and probation violation for a previous crime unrelated to Noel's disappearance, according to WFAA. An arrest warrant was also issued for her. She is described as a 5 feet tall Hispanic woman, weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and tattoos across her chest.

People with any information about Noel or his disappearance can contact 911 or the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923.