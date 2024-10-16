A North Carolina man was shot 15 times just hours after his wedding in what his loved ones are calling a random act of violence.

37-year-old Tyrek Burton was shot and killed outside of his wedding reception at the Barber Park Event Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Witnesses say Burton briefly left the reception and was approached by a stranger who was angry about being cut off in traffic, according to WGHP.

The stranger allegedly demanded to know who had been the one to cut him off, to which Burton responded "If I did, I'm sorry." The man then opened fire, shooting Burton in front of his new wife and other family members.

"My brother didn't know this man at all, They never met. He didn't ask him what his name was. They never shook hands. This was a complete random stranger, and he shot him in cold blood." said Tyrek's sister, Brittany Burton.

Officers from the Greensboro Police Department responding to an emergency call found Tyrek in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

The suspect took off and has not caught.

"What was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of his life and it turned into something tragic." Brittany Burton continued.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe page to help Tyrek's family, including his four daughters, in the wake of his death.

"My cousin married the love of his life, on one of the happiest days of his life to tragically be cut short due to road rage that ended in gun violence," wrote Tyrek's cousin. "He was a beloved husband, father of four beautiful girls, brother and friend, known for his generosity, and infectious smile."

This was the second incident of road rage resulting in gun violence in North Carolina in one day. On Saturday, an elderly man shot and killed a father of 3 following an incident on the road that led to a tense confrontation.