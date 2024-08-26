Nvidia is on track to reveal a dramatic increase in its second-quarter earnings, with revenue anticipated to more than double, potentially hitting $28.68 billion. This surge has been driven by the soaring demand for Nvidia's AI chips, which are integral to the development of advanced computing infrastructure. As a result, the company's stock has skyrocketed by over 150% this year, adding a staggering $1.82 trillion to its market value and boosting the S&P 500 index, as reported by Reuters.

However, despite these impressive figures, there's a sense of unease among investors. Even a slight miss in meeting these high expectations could negatively impact Nvidia's stock, which is currently valued at about 37 times its forward earnings—much higher than the average for other top tech firms.

Looking ahead, Nvidia faces significant challenges. Reports indicate potential delays in the production of its next-generation Blackwell AI chips, which could slow revenue growth in the early part of next year. These delays stem from design issues that might push back the release schedule. Additionally, the company's profit margins could be squeezed if its chip manufacturer, TSMC, raises production costs, something the Taiwanese company has hinted at recently.

Nvidia is also navigating hurdles in the Chinese market. Due to U.S. government restrictions, Nvidia is unable to sell its most advanced AI chips directly in China. However, Chinese AI developers have reportedly been finding ways around this by accessing Nvidia's powerful H100 chips through overseas brokers, who use methods to hide their identities. This workaround was highlighted in a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Despite these issues, the company is still expected to project strong third-quarter revenue of $31.69 billion, though this growth is expected to be slower compared to previous quarters.