New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been criticized by members of her own party for diverting attention away from the violent killing of an inmate following a visit to a local prison.

On Monday, Hochul visited the Marcy Correctional Facility after a video of correctional officers beating inmate Robert Brooks was released to the public on Friday. Brooks passed away from his injuries.

However, local assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, a Democrat, criticized Hochul's visit and advising other courses of action to draw attention to the injustices that occurred within the Marcy prison.

Buttenschon released a statement alongside assemblyman Brian Miller and State Senator Joe Griffo, both Republicans.

"Public safety inside the correctional facilities, as well as in our communities, remains our number one priority, as opposed to the Governor diverting attention and contributing to potential unrest within and outside the facilities," they said. "There are active investigations underway to hold the individuals accountable for this horrific act. It is crucial that we allow all ongoing investigations to proceed without any distractions to ensure justice is served."

"We are concerned about the governor's decision to tour the Marcy Correctional Facility today. While we remain committed to working with her office to uphold justice and enhance public safety, we are disappointed in this timing and are uncertain how such a visit contributes to these efforts," they continued.

"We urge all involved to prioritize the safety of all and allow the investigation to take its proper course. The governor must prioritize, review, and examine all policies, protocols, and procedures to take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all of the incarcerated and state employees working in these state-wide facilities."

Following her visit, Hochul released a statement announcing a series of changes in policy she would be making in order to protect inmates and avoid future instances of injustice.

"The system failed Mr. Brooks and I will not be satisfied until there has been significant culture change," Hochul said in a statement Monday. "I am implementing a number of new policies at Marcy and within DOCCS, and I look forward to continuing to hear ideas from experts, elected officials, and advocates as we continue this work."

Originally published by Latin Times.