Optimum (Altice USA) has dropped MSG Networks from its channel lineup, leaving fans of sports teams like the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, and Devils without access to live coverage.

Despite efforts to reach an agreement, Altice refused MSG Networks' proposals, including one to keep the channels available while negotiations continued.

Optimum customers are also facing significant price hikes, with the cost of the previous Core TV package rising nearly 50%, and the cost of new packages skyrocketing to 70% more.

"We offered Altice a number of fair and reasonable proposals that called for Altice to pay us less than last year," MSG Networks said in a statement. "Altice rejected all of them, including our offer to keep MSG Networks on the air while we continued to try to reach a deal. We remain ready to negotiate in good faith."

MSG Networks said will continue to offer its content through other providers and streaming options.