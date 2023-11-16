New York City Football Club (NYCFC) will construct the first ever fully-electrified, renewable energy-powered stadium in Major League Soccer (MLS) and the third in the U.S., the club announced at a Queens community board meeting Wednesday evening.

The new 25,000-seat stadium will be entirely powered by renewable energy via rooftop-installed solar panels. It will have a water harvesting system, and materials for the stadium's construction will be locally-sourced, the club says, so as to reduce the project's carbon impact through transportation.

The stadium will be built in the Willets Point neighborhood of Queens, directly adjacent to Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. NYCFC has played its games in Yankee Stadium in the Bronx since the club's inception in 2015—the MLS club now moves next door to its MLB host's cross-town rival.

The stadium project is entirely privately-financed. The size of the total investment has not been publicly disclosed by the club, but unverified reports have estimated the price tag to be above $700 million.

In addition to the stadium, the project will entail the construction of 2,500 units of affordable housing nearby, a 650-student public school, a 40,000 square feet public open space and a 250-room hotel.

"New York City Football Club is driven by a passionate belief that the sport can have a positive impact in our communities and empower better lives," Pete Bradshaw, Director of Sustainability of NYCFC's parent company, said in a statement Wednesday.

"I'm proud that New York City will be home to the first fully electric sports stadium in Major League Soccer," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a press release Wednesday. "It's imperative that we continue our shift to a more sustainable and resilient future, helping New York to better prepare for a changing climate."

The club did not disclose the stadium project's total projected carbon intensity, including the construction process. NYCFC commits to reducing carbon emissions from all operations to net-zero by 2040, according to the team's website.

NYCFC's Willet Point Stadium will be the first fully-electrified green stadium in New York City and the MLS, and the third such venue in the U.S. The club plans to open the stadium for the 2027 season.

Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, home field of the Raiders of the NFL, became the first major sporting venue to be 100% powered by renewable energy when it opened in 2020. The NBA's Los Angeles Clippers' new stadium in Inglewood, California will become the U.S.' second renewable energy-powered and carbon neutral sports arena when it opens its doors for the 2024-2025 season.