An NYPD sergeant with a six-figure income has been arrested and suspended without pay after allegedly shoplifting $15 worth of cough syrup and drops from a Target store on Long Island in two separate incidents.

Sgt. Rayna Madho, a 41-year-old NYPD veteran, has served in various units since joining the force in 2006, earning more than $200,000 in fiscal 2024, including overtime of about $55,000, NY Daily News reported.

During a citywide surge in retail theft, Madho allegedly failed to scan all her items at a self-checkout, prompting store employees to involve the police.

Madho faces two counts of petty larceny for thefts on Nov. 24 and Dec. 7 at the Target in Valley Stream, where she reportedly stole Zarbee's Cough Syrup and Ricola Cough Drops.

Despite her decorated career and leadership in the Desi Society representing South Asian officers, her record includes allegations of misconduct and civil lawsuits that settled for a combined $161,000.

Currently suspended without pay, Madho is scheduled for a Dec. 27 court appearance, where she will decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty.