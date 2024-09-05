Alcohol consumption has traditionally been perceived as a social lubricant and a means of inclusion, as seen from college initiation rituals to career networking events. A survey shows that over 80% of students believe drinking is an integral part of college culture. This cultural norm extends into a professional environment, where opting out of alcohol-related activities can make one feel excluded and miss out on opportunities. Unknown to many, this acceptance of alcohol can have grave effects, especially for those vulnerable to addiction.

Fortunately, companies are starting to recognize the adverse impact of alcohol workplace culture on the well-being of employees, prompting them to embrace a more socially responsible approach. The growing awareness of the need to support employees' overall wellness, especially those in recovery from substance use disorders, drives this shift. Businesses now prioritize establishing recovery-ready workplaces. With this, the traditional view of alcohol as a harmless social norm is being challenged.

To retain talent in this modern landscape, taking a holistic approach to employees' well-being, which involves financial rewards, a supportive work environment, and comprehensive benefits packages, is crucial. Given this context, it's hardly surprising that the World Health Organization (WHO) report found that for every $1 invested in scaled-up treatment for common mental disorders, there's a return of $4 in improved health and productivity.

The government plays a significant role in this transition. It has called on businesses and employers to implement recovery-ready workplace initiatives. These endeavors intend to create a safe and healthy work environment, reduce stigma, break down employment barriers, and promote addiction treatment and recovery support services.

Several organizations and state governments have already begun to hop on the trend. For instance, Google has enhanced its recovery-ready workplace policies, aligning with its commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for employees in recovery. Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, a program has been launched to help states and employers develop recovery-ready workplace policies. It has seen remarkable success, with over 350 businesses participating.

Will House, founder of Oberit, aims to contribute to redefining what it means to support the establishment of recovery-ready workplaces. Recognizing the need for change, Will founded Oberit. He envisions the user-friendly app as a workplace wellness partner supporting sustainable health and recovery, leveraging neuroscience research and incentive-based strategies. Oberit tracks daily habits such as physical activity, nutrition, and sleep quality. It supports users throughout their day, including engaging in positive affirmations, expressing gratitude, and setting daily intentions.

The innovative app is known for encouraging users to adopt healthier habits through a reward system that offers tangible incentives for positive behavioral changes. This approach is based on contingency management (CM), which has been proven to enhance recovery outcomes by reinforcing positive behaviors. Users can earn coins when engaging in healthy activities and redeem them for financial rewards or discounts on wellness products and services from Oberit's partner brands.

Oberit's incentive-based approach has been successfully demonstrated through various events and challenges. Now, it focuses on collaborating with workplaces to implement unique initiatives that create a culture of wellness and recovery. "We aim to work with more heads of employee benefit programs," says Will. "One of our plans is to provide a twelve-month calendar of contests aligned with national or global events. Users can earn Oberit coins in these monthly contests. We believe this approach can help build a sense of community and participation beyond just using the app."

Besides events and competitions, Oberit supports workplaces through coaching. It provides content, such as short videos on building stronger relationships. It also offers guidance on planning events that include non-alcoholic options. This holistic approach ensures companies can create a supportive environment without centering solely on substance use.

"We also have plans to improve our offerings by integrating social sharing and accountability features. Users will be able to share their progress with accountability partners, who could be friends, colleagues, or anyone supporting their journey," the founder shares.

Oberit paves the way for healthier, more inclusive corporate environments. Partnering with a forward-thinking company offering innovative, neuroscience-based solutions means receiving support in creating a recovery-ready workplace.