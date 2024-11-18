International workers' compensation case management and evacuation services firm Odin Industries, navigates the complexities of medical evacuations, treatment, and long-term recovery in some of the world's most challenging environments. From combat zones to global economic hubs, this boutique business consultancy firm stands at the intersection of innovation, expertise, and compassion. The company, with its comprehensive services, ensures that injured workers receive the care they deserve while employers maintain operational continuity.

Founded in the midst of the pandemic by registered nurse and seasoned air ambulance professional Ryan Hawley, Odin Industries carries a rich history and expertise. The company's name itself is inspired by Norse mythology—a symbol of war, wisdom, and leadership. This ethos is woven into the company's mission to support workers injured in hazardous and remote environments.

However, Ryan's journey began in Canada, where he spent over a decade in emergency room nursing and air ambulance services, traveling to over 140 countries to repatriate patients. This global exposure gave him a unique perspective on medical evacuation logistics and international care standards. "I learned a lot during my time in air ambulances," he recalls. "That experience showed me the gaps in care for non-military personnel in dangerous zones and inspired me to create a solution."

After successfully founding and selling one of North America's largest medical repatriation firms, Going Home Medical Inc., Ryan launched Odin Industries to address a niche but critical need: comprehensive medical and case management services for government bodies and organizations whose civilian workers work in combat zones and high-risk regions.

Since its inception, Odin Industries has built a reputation for precision, compassion, and reliability. Its ability to navigate the complexities of international medical case management has earned it the trust of multinational corporations, government contractors, and insurance firms. The workers or employees, often in roles like construction and food services, face significant risks, including orthopedic injuries, hearing loss from proximity to explosions, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "These aren't soldiers—they're civilians looking for better pay," says Ryan. "Yet, they encounter the same traumas without the same resources to cope. That's where we come in."

Odin's services encompass everything from emergency medical evacuations to long-term case management. The company's global network of case managers ensures seamless coordination, from arranging medical appointments and translations to overseeing treatment plans and facilitating fair claims settlements. Beyond combat zones, Odin Industries also serves private-sector organizations, providing support for employers stationed in regions prone to health risks like foodborne illnesses.

The company offers a suite of specialized services that cater to diverse global needs. They offer swift and precise evacuations from high-risk areas to safe locations for treatment. Its workers' compensation management case helps navigate complex claims processes to support both employees and employers. They even supply skilled healthcare professionals, from paramedics to nurses. Odin Industries delivers emergency medical transportation with a focus on care and professionalism. They even offer insurance consulting advising on risk management and policy optimization to protect clients effectively.

Looking ahead, Odin Industries is set to launch Raven Global in the first quarter of 2025. This innovative back-end membership program will function like an insurance product, covering the costs of case management and medical evacuations for global employers. "Raven Global is a game-changer," says the founder. "It's our first tangible product that goes beyond our service-based model. It allows employers to integrate case management costs into their insurance policies, reducing financial strain and ensuring workers receive the best care possible."

As the global workforce becomes more mobile and operates in increasingly diverse and hazardous environments, this company continues to position itself as a leader in international case management. For Ryan, the journey has been one of relentless innovation and dedication. "We've become the pointy end of the spear for insurance companies, ensuring claims are managed fairly and efficiently. Our mission is to empower employers and protect workers, no matter where they are in the world."