An Ohio man is in a legal battle to keep a street he accidentally bought for $5,000, claiming the city of Trenton is attempting to seize it through eminent domain.

Jason Fauntleroy bought an empty lot at a sheriff's auction four years ago but was surprised to discover he also owned the entire street, which included five homes, reported the Daily Mail.

The city, aiming to turn the private drive into a public roadway, is seeking to reclaim the property, Trenton City Manager Marcos Nichols confirmed in an interview.

Nichols also said he's unsure how Fauntleroy was able to purchase the street. "I'm not sure how that occurs other than it was a private drive that was created through a homeowner's association," he said.

Fauntleroy is frustrated, saying the city has blocked his attempts to resolve the issue and offered him less than the value of the entire street.

"They shut me out. They blocked my calls. It's hard to even get through anybody," Fauntleroy said in an interview with WCPO.

Nichols said the city has stopped responding to Fauntleroy due to his argumentative language and behavior.

"Don't just take advantage of someone because they don't have the means of getting an attorney," Fauntleroy said of the city.

Under Ohio law, landowners whose properties are taken through eminent domain must be fairly compensated, but the exact value of Fauntleroy's property remains unclear.

Originally published by Latin Times