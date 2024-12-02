An Ohio man claims that he was allegedly assaulted by several McDonald's employees after complaining about not receiving the correct order.

Karrigan Norwood said he was left with a broken face bone after he was reportedly beaten up by three McDonald's employees, as reported by WCMH.

Norwood had gone through the McDonald's drive-thru, but after receiving his order on Oct. 17, he said the restaurant made a mistake and he went back through the drive-thru to ask for the correct order. When he asked for the manager, Norwood told the outlet he was told to "come back with a better attitude."

"Everybody in the crew, person who took my order, the fry cooks, cashiers all want to come yelling at me at the window," he told WCMH.

Norwood said he left the line and rejoined so that the people behind him could get their orders, but five employees allegedly came out of the restaurant, grabbed him and began punching him.

After the fight, the man went to the emergency room where medical professionals said he had a broken orbital bone, and would need surgery.

"I had to get a titanium implant," Norwood told the outlet. "Still got a little bit of double vision. Lens sensitive to light so I wear glasses."

Two employees, Cornelious Goodrich and Torshawn Williams have been arrested since the incident, and are facing assault charges. A third employee, Cedric Love, is also wanted for assault charges in connection with the incident, but has not yet been arrested, as reported by WCMH in November.

While disputes over drive-thru orders are not necessarily uncommon, the workers allegedly being the instigators in this case is outside the norm.

In November, a Virginia couple was arrested after the husband allegedly violently attacked a MOD Pizza employee for getting his wife's order wrong.

Meanwhile, a Georgia sheriff came under fire in October after body camera footage from a March 2023 incident surfaced, in which he called in deputies because a Burger King messed up his order.

Originally published by Latin Times.