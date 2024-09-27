Ohio Pizza Shop Customer Shot In The Back For Cutting Line: Police
Two victims suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed to a nearby hospital
A line-cutting argument at an Ohio pizzeria escalated into a shooting that left two victims with gunshot wounds, one of whom is in serious condition.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at Del Baggio Pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, at 3:15 a.m. on Friday. Officers arrived to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. It's unclear where the second victim was injured, WCMH-TV reported.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital where one is in stable condition while the other remains serious.
The dispute started because the victims cut the line at the pizza shop, leading to an argument that escalated to shots fired. It's unclear if anyone was arrested, according to the report.
Social media users were not surprised by the early morning shooting at the pizza shop.
One Yelp user's May review called the restaurant "a staple of neighborhood issues late at night," adding "six people were shot and three died during a recent shooting."
The user updated the review in July with a call for Del Baggio to be shut down. The user wrote, "Again, multiple gun shots last night around it. It's clearly a public nuisance and the city needs to take action immediately. After dark, it's beacon for criminal activity and people wanting to fight."
Reddit users agreed. A thread in r/Columbus starts with a link to the shooting titled, "Imagine shooting someone over some of the worst pizza in our city." One user wrote the pizzeria and a nearby hookah lounge are "responsible for more serious crime and trouble than any other two businesses in the neighborhood."
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
