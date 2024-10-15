Former Trump White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, stating that a potential defeat at the hands of Harris, a woman of color, would be "devastating" to Donald Trump's ego.

Omarosa first became a household name in 2004 when she appeared in the debut season of Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice." She joined the Trump administration as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, emerging as a sharp critic of the former president after being fired from the role.

In her 2018 memoir, Unhinged, Manigault-Newman accused Trump of racism and cognitive impairment. The Trump campaign reacted by initiating a lengthy legal battle alleging violations to a non-disclosure agreement, which Manigault-Newman eventually won.

Manigault-Newman, a current law student, remains critical of Trump, contrasting his current mental state to his 2016 campaign in an interview with Variety. "He has a limited vocabulary," she said. "He rambles, and he tends to pull things out of nowhere."

When asked about the enthusiasm of Trump's fan base, Manigault-Newman is dismissive, pointing out Trump's loss in the 2020 election. "Donald Trump has been defeated before," she replied.

"I think what's grating on his nerves the most is that this defeat may come at the hands of a woman of color. He reserves his most vitriolic attacks for women of color," she continued. "To lose to a woman of color would be devastating to his ego."

Reflecting on her time in the white house serving both Democratic and Republican administrations, Manigault-Newman expressed her desire to continue "contributing to the political conversation" without pursuing roles within the White House. "It's time for a younger generation. Politics is a young woman's game."

Manigault-Newman is optimistic about the "fresh energy" she believes a Harris administration stands to infuse into politics. "For me, on a very personal level, it is a signifcant milestone, and would be a tremendous, seismic movement for little girls and little Black boys. This is important," she said.

In closing, she offered an official endorsement for Harris. "I have no reservation in — I guess I'm saying this for the first time — completely, 100 percent endorsing Kamala Harris for President."