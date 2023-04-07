KEY POINTS Prince Louis' attendance at King Charles III's upcoming coronation remains uncertain

Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly decide "closer to the time"

His older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to attend

Prince Louis — the 4-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton — may not attend his grandfather King Charles III's upcoming coronation next month due to his previous behavior at royal events.

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales amassed media attention over the past year, most notably during his appearance at the balcony event of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. He was seen making silly faces and shouting with his hands over both ears.

Prince Louis did not attend his beloved great-grandmother's funeral months later. But he did join his parents and siblings, 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, England, for Christmas morning service in December. It marked the youngest's royal holiday debut.

Though his adorable antics fascinated most royal fans, it might be the reason why he won't be attending the 74-year-old ruling monarch's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, an unnamed palace source told Page Six, adding, "He's only 4, after all."

However, an official Kensington Palace spokesperson revealed, "The Prince and Princess of Wales will make a decision on Prince Louis' attendance closer to the time."

Meanwhile, his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be in attendance.

Previously, Buckingham Palace announced that the eldest of Prince William and Middleton would serve as one of the four pages of honor, along with several other Queen Consort, Camilla's grandchildren, during the coronation service.

Prince Louis' attendance remains uncertain. But another unnamed royal source told Entertainment Tonight that the Wales children will "have a high-profile role at the coronation."

Once confirmed, the youngest Wales royal and his older siblings would join their parents, Prince William and Middleton, in a carriage during the coronation and on the balcony of Buckingham Palace afterward, per ET.

Aside from Prince Louis, his uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle have yet to confirm their attendance, despite receiving an official invitation from the palace. The pair relinquished their roles as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to California with their children: 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told U.K.'s The Times last month.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the source added.