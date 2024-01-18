Gold has been a popular investment for a long time as a hedge against various issues like inflation, economic upheaval, currency fluctuations, and war. It's not limited to physical gold, like coins or bullion. Platforms like OneGold have emerged as a game-changer, offering investors a seamless and cost-effective way to engage in precious metal ownership. Founded in 2018 as a partnership between APMEX, the largest online retailer of precious metals in the US, and Sprott Asset Management (NYSE: SII), OneGold has quickly positioned itself as a modern alternative to traditional precious metal ownership methods.

OneGold's user-friendly platform stands out in the industry, providing investors instant access to gold, silver, and platinum stored in vaults worldwide. The registration process is quick and straightforward, requiring only basic information, and users can choose to buy metal directly or pre-fund their account. This simplicity makes it particularly attractive to individuals new to the precious metal market. Patrick Yip, Director of Business Development, emphasizes this, stating, "OneGold offers gold at an ultra-low cost, with options for storage in the US, Switzerland, the UK, or Canada. It's the simplest, easiest way to get involved in precious metals."

Launched in 2018, OneGold has conducted over $1 billion in transactions, reaching customers in 137 countries. The platform's global reach is supported by partnerships with renowned depositories such as Brinks, Loomis, and the Royal Canadian Mint. Engaging in affiliate marketing with influencers in the financial space and at events like the Rick Rule Symposium, OneGold is committed to increasing its visibility globally.

The company's initial limitations to USD transactions have evolved based on customer feedback, now accommodating local currencies such as CAD, EUR, and GPB. OneGold's ability to fulfill the physical delivery of precious metals to customers in the United States and internationally reflects its commitment to providing a seamless experience for users worldwide.

OneGold prioritizes security by implementing two-factor authentication and manual checks for account activity. The platform provides visibility into account activity, ensuring security and compliance with Personal Information (PI) standards. Audits by one of the top five accounting firms in the US and insurance by Lloyds of London add a layer of confidence for users.

Manual checks are conducted to verify transactions, ensuring the safety of users and their accounts. This meticulous approach to security addresses challenges faced by individuals with substantial precious metal holdings, providing a solution for diversification with instant redemption options and worldwide shipping.

This online investment platform distinguishes itself by offering flexible investment options, allowing customers to buy fractional ounces with as little as a dollar. Unlike traditional dealers, OneGold enables dollar-cost averaging for customers, with thin margins on buying and selling (as low as 0.3% for gold and 1% for silver). This flexibility has garnered positive feedback from customers who appreciate the ease of use and cost-effectiveness.

OneGold's platform also caters to customers who prefer physical delivery or cash withdrawal. The seamless conversion process, with transactions processed on the same or the next business day, offers customers the flexibility to choose from APMEX's extensive product selection.

Patrick Yip highlights OneGold's affordability, stating, "Over time, buying a metals position through OneGold and storing it can save money compared to popular ETFs." The platform charges a nominal fee of between 0.12% and 0.30% per year, which covers the storage and insurance of the metal. This is shown to be a preferred method when compared to precious metal ETFs that can charge up to 0.70% per year. Another distinguishing feature that OneGold provides, is one of the lowest-cost IRA solutions, ideal for those seeking both metal and investments while maintaining an IRA.

OneGold has successfully carved a niche for itself in precious metal ownership by combining user-friendly technology, global accessibility, stringent security measures, and cost-effective investment options. As the company continues to evolve and expand globally, its commitment to simplicity and affordability sets it apart in a crowded market, making it an attractive choice for both new and seasoned investors.