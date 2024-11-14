Far-right streaming host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones announced in a video shared to X Thursday morning that The Onion, a satirical publication, and Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting families have bought Infowars during a "competitive" bankruptcy auction.

"They want to silence the American people but we're not going to be silenced," Jones said in the video, claiming he will fight the acquisition.

Infowars regularly publishes misinformation, including stories popularizing a conspiracy theory claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, which claimed the lives of 20 students and six staff members, was "completely fake" and "manufactured" to promote stricter gun laws.

In 2018, six of the shooting victims' families and an FBI agent filed a lawsuit against Jones for defamation and emotional distress and were awarded nearly $1.5 billion, leading to Jones filing bankruptcy.

Infowars is being shut down now! pic.twitter.com/nb4loGvL12 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 14, 2024

The families then offered to settle on Jones paying out at least $85 million over 10 years.

"The dissolution of Alex Jones's assets and the death of Infowars is the justice we have long awaited and fought for," Robbie Parker, whose daughter Emilie was killed in the 2012 shooting, told the Associated Press.