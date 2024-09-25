Alex Jones Supporters Urge Elon Musk To Buy Infowars And Sell It Back To Him
Jones will be forced to dismantle and auction off the platform to pay off a $1.5 billion lawsuit
Fans of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have taken to X (formerly Twitter), imploring Elon Musk to buy Infowars, the platform Jones founded, and return control of the website to Jones.
On Tuesday, federal Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez stated he would approve the sale of assets belonging to Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems. This is to allow Jones to be able to pay off the $1.5 billion he owes families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for defamation and emotional distress.
The assets include Infowars' website, social media accounts, broadcasting equipment, product trademarks and some inventory.
Fans of Jones are urging Musk, owner of social media platform X, to buy Infowars, with some even calling for Infowars to be somehow incorporated into X.
"Cool idea, please ask @elonmusk to acquire it and bake it into the X empire!" wrote one X user.
"I wonder if @elonmusk would be interested in buying @infowars and then make it the biggest news on XTV?" wrote another.
Musk and Jones seem to have a long-standing alliance. In 2023, Musk reinstated Jones' X account after he was "permanently suspended" from the platform in 2018, when it was still Twitter.
Musk posted a poll to X, and reinstated the account after 70% of respondents voted in favor of the move.
"The people have spoken and so it shall be," Musk posted in response to the poll.
In an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Jones pointed out that Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, would be hypocritical not to reinstate his account.
"I trend all the time, 'Hey, if you're such an absolutist on free speech, bring back Alex Jones,'" Mr. Jones said. "I understand that he needs to go through a process before he does that."
