More than 100 undocumented immigrants were detained early Sunday morning during a raid at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Federal agents, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), carried out the operation as part of increased enforcement efforts across the country.

Jonathan Pullen, special agent in charge of the DEA's Rocky Mountain Division, confirmed the number of people taken into custody during a news conference.

Over 200 people inside nightclub

DEA officials reported that more than 200 people were inside the underground nightclub before arrests began shortly before 4:00 a.m. local time. Among them, at least 114 were in the U.S. illegally.

Pullen said that a few people were detained for outstanding warrants, while most were released. He said around 300 law enforcement officers were involved in the raid, with support from ten federal agencies, the local sheriff's office, and the police department, NBC News reported.

The DEA reported that weapons and illegal drugs were seized during the raid. Officials said cocaine, methamphetamine, and pink cocaine were among the drugs recovered. Two individuals were arrested due to outstanding warrants.

Law enforcement also found that over a dozen active-duty military personnel were either visitors or security staff at the nightclub, according to the DEA's social media statement.

📢 Prior to entering the underground nightclub in CO Springs this am, #DEA RMFD Special Agents announced their presence.

>200 people were inside - at least 114 in the U.S. illegally.

In addition, more than a dozen active duty military were patrons or security guards. pic.twitter.com/zNiDAZeDYw — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) April 27, 2025

Trump links nightclub raid to immigration policies

President Donald Trump highlighted the raid on his platform, Truth Social, connecting it to his past immigration policies that have faced legal battles in various courts, including the Supreme Court.

"A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country — Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes, and Judges don't want to send them back to where they came from," Trump wrote.

"If we don't win this battle at the Supreme Court, our Country, as we know it, is FINISHED! It will be a Crime ridden MESS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Alongside the post, the president also shared a video, showing agents wearing badges from multiple federal law enforcement agencies, including the DEA, FBI, ICE, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the IRS's enforcement division. The footage also showed a long line of people with zip-tied hands waiting to board a bus.