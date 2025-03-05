Most people who watched President Donald Trump's address to Congress approved of it, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by CBS News and YouGov, explained nonetheless that the audience was mostly comprised of Republicans, as viewership tends to skew toward the party in power. 51% of respondents identified themselves as Republicans, 27% as independents and just 20% as Democrats.

Concretely, 76% of respondents approved of Trump's address, compared to 23% who didn't. Fewer of those who approved said the president spent "a lot" of time on issues they care about, with 63%. An additional 28% said he spent "a little" on them while the remaining 9% believed he didn't spend any time at all.

Moreover, almost seven in ten respondents (68%) said the address made them feel hopeful, while 54% felt proud. A little over a quarter (27%) said they felt worried while 16% used angry as the word to describe their feelings.

The survey also asked respondents whether they believe Trump has a clear plan to address inflation. Over two in three (68%) said he does, while the remaining 32% don't believe that is the case.

Approval of Trump's speech could be seen across the board. More than three quarters of respondents liked his plans to address "Waste in government spending" and "Immigration & the border," while 73% also approve of the plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and 65% his plan for tariffs.

Finally, over three in four respondents (76%) approved of the decision to have Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) removed from the chamber for being disruptive. The incident took place as many Democrats were jeering Trump at the beginning of his speech.

At one point, House Speaker Mike Johnson hammered his gavel and issued a warning to members to follow decorum or be removed.

Green remained standing and shouted at the president before being escorted out as Republicans taunted him by singing "Goodbye!" Trump then took the opportunity to address Democrats directly.

"There's nothing I can do to get them to stand and applaud, and these people right here will not cheer for these astronomical achievements," he said, pointing to silent Democrats. "... It's just sad and it shouldn't be this way."

"So Democrats sitting before me, for just this one night, why not join me us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America. For the good of our nation, lets work together and truly make American Great Again."

Originally published on Latin Times