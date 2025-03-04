President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night erupted in bipartisan outbursts almost from the start, including the removal of Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) for being disruptive.

Making his first address to Congress just six weeks since returning to office, Trump's speech proved predictably divisive, drawing contrasting reactions from his partisan audience.

While Republicans showered Trump with applause, as is tradition for the party in power at their president's annual address, many Democrats expressed their disapproval with frequent boos and jeers.

The division was apparent from the start as Democrats remained seated and Republicans erupted when Trump proclaimed "America is back!" That was followed by Trump's election boasts that drew dissent from one side of the aisle.

"We won the popular vote by big numbers and we won counties in our country ..." before being interrupted by Democratic boos, followed by chants of "USA" by members of the GOP.

It was just the beginning of a back-and-forth night of cheers and jeers. At one point, House Speaker Mike Johnson hammered his gavel and issued a warning to members to follow decorum or be removed.

Green remained standing and shouted at the president before being escorted out as Republicans taunted him by singing "Goodbye!" Trump then took the opportunity to address Democrats directly.

"There's nothing I can do to get them to stand and applaud, and these people right here will not cheer for these astronomical achievements," he said, pointing to silent Democrats. "... It's just sad and it shouldn't be this way."

"So Democrats sitting before me, for just this one night, why not join me us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America. For the good of our nation, lets work together and truly make American Great Again."

Trump launched into a speech reminiscent of his campaign rallies while Democrats sat stone-faced. Democratic women wore pink as a form of silent protest and Trump was regularly jeered for his claims.