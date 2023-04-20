KEY POINTS A 34-year-old suspect confessed that he killed his parents and their friends in Maine

Joseph Eaton had been in the custody of his parents since getting released from prison

Eaton is also a suspect in the Yarmouth case that killed three people

The shooting incident in Bowdoin, Maine, claimed the life of the main suspect's parents, according to Maine State Police.

Four people were shot by the suspect, identified as Joseph Eaton. The 34-year-old confessed to the shootings and is now facing four counts of homicide, CBS News reported.

Among the victims reportedly shot included Eaton's parents. They were identified as Cynthia Eaton and David Eaton, according to Col. William Ross of the Maine State Police.

Eaton is accused of shooting three people and critically wounding one. This ensued after several vehicles got struck by gunfire on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, a town about 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

The other victims were reportedly family friends. They were identified as Robert Eger and Patti Eger. Both, along with Cynthia Eaton, were found dead by authorities inside the home on 1459 Augusta Road in Bowdoin, according to state police.

As for David, his body was found outside in a barn on the property.

According to the Chief Medical Examiner, all four victims died by homicide from gunshot wounds.

On Apr. 14, Cynthia picked up her son from the Wyndham Correctional Facility. Joseph had been incarcerated there for years and was taken to stay at Eger's home.

Eaton was sentenced on Mar. 10, 2021, brought in due to probation revocation, said Anna Black, the director for government affairs of the Department of Corrections.

He was charged with aggravated assault before a Knox County Superior Court for assaulting a police officer and possessing a firearm, per court records. Eaton served three months and 14 days of his three-year prison sentence.

Since his release, Joseph has been staying with his parents. But four days after his release, police were called to the home, ABC News reported.

The bodies were reportedly discovered by a friend who repeatedly called the house but did not get an answer.

At around 10:30 a.m. local time, police also received reports of shootings in Yarmouth. Police identified the victims as Sean Halsey and his children, Justin and Paige Halsey. Eaton was also linked to the incident.

As of press time, no charges have been filed against Eaton, but police claimed he remains a person of interest.