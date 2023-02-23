KEY POINTS Paris Hilton got pregnant in her early 20s but wasn't ready for motherhood

Hilton kept her abortion secret for decades because there was "so much shame" around it

The "Simple Life" star admitted that her leaked sex tape still haunts her

Paris Hilton revealed that she had an abortion over two decades ago as she opened up about her support for the fight for women's reproductive freedom.

The 42-year-old socialite shared during a new cover interview with Glamour U.K. that she got pregnant in her early 20s but "I was a kid and I was not ready for that."

According to Hilton, she had kept her abortion secret for decades because there was "so much shame around" it.

But the "Simple Life" alum, who welcomed her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate last month, felt the need to speak out on the matter after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.

"I think it is important," she explained. "There's just so much politics around it and all that, but it's a woman's body… Why should there be a law based on that? It's your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It's mind-boggling to me that they're making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all."

Hilton also opened up about the impact the 2003 leak of the intimate tape she'd filmed with her then-boyfriend, Rick Salomon, had on her mental health and her attitude to sex and relationships.

The video, which Hilton said she didn't even want to make, was filmed when she was 19. Salomon sold a longer version of the tape, titled "1 Night in Paris," in 2004.

Hilton said she was the one who became the target of public harassment, despite the fact that Salomon, now 54, was much older than her.

"I was vilified when it came out. I was made to look like I was the bad one and no one was looking and seeing this grown man [Salomon]," Hilton told the magazine.

Though it's been two decades since the tape leaked, the reality star admitted that it still haunts her.

"It's always in the back of my mind when I walk into a room and I see people," Hilton said. "Because of one night, I am going to be judged for the rest of my life, for someone who I was in love with. And then people think that I am bad or I'm a sl-t because of something I did with someone who I was with and that was never meant to be public."

"I already had severe trust issues," she admitted. "But people assumed that I was [a certain way] because of the tape and because of the way I portrayed myself."

The public humiliation she suffered also affected her relationships for years.

Hilton shared that she would refuse to have sex with boyfriends and considered herself asexual for a long time. She said she would only "kiss and make out," earning her the nicknames "Kissing Bandit" and "Mrs. Blue Baller."

"And if they tried to do anything else, I'd be so scared. And obviously, a lot of relationships wouldn't really work for that long… the guy's going to go out and cheat," she recalled.

Hilton is set to release a new book, "Paris: The Memoir," which will hit shelves on March 14.