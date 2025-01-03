JetBlue Airways has been fined $2 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for operating "multiple chronically delayed flights" on domestic routes, with passengers set to receive a major cut.

Between June 2022 and November 2023, JetBlue operated four domestic routes where delays were so frequent they met DOT's criteria for "chronically delayed" flights—defined as flights arriving more than 30 minutes late over half the time in at least four consecutive months.

Despite repeated warnings, the airline failed to adjust its schedules to address these delays, leading to customer frustration and scrutiny from the DOT, AP News reported.

On January 2, 2025, the DOT announced the $2 million penalty, splitting the amount equally between a civil fine and compensation for passengers affected by the delays.

The DOT cited JetBlue's "unrealistic scheduling" as a deceptive practice and emphasized the broader goal of holding airlines accountable for reliable service.

JetBlue, while not admitting liability, highlighted ongoing issues with outdated air traffic control systems and staffing shortages as contributing factors.

The airline claimed it had invested tens of millions of dollars to improve on-time performance, especially in high-traffic areas like the Northeast.

Passengers who experienced delays or future disruptions caused by JetBlue will receive at least $75 in compensation.

Originally published by Latin Times