BLACKPINK's Jisoo's older sister is garnering attention online after posting new photos showing off her stunning visuals.

Kim Ji-yoon, who is around five years older than her superstar sister, took to Instagram Monday to share pictures from her new photoshoot, and they are already going viral.

"The last one... Had so much fun shooting," she captioned one set of photos.

In the snaps, Ji-yoon can be seen posing in a short, floral dress and black boots. She sported bangs and smokey eye makeup for the shoot.

Fans and netizens quickly flocked to the comments section to praise Ji-yoon's photoshoot and the Kim family's genes.

"I know she gets that a lot, so I won't say it, but my god, the Kim genes are immaculate," one user commented.

"[Oh my god,] so pretty. These genes in the family is (sic) so unreal," a second user wrote.

"Wonderful photoshoot... You look amazing," a third person commented.

"The best model ever," another Instagram user wrote in Korean.

Some fans also commented on the close resemblance between the two Kim sisters.

"So shocked," one user commented. "I thought [it was] Jisoo [in the photos]."

"Very similar to Jisoo," another opined. "You are very beautiful."

"Kim's family genes are Insane," one fan tweeted. "Jisoo [and] her sister do look alike [and are both] gorgeous."

"Like I know they're sisters, but high key thought it was [J]isoo doing another [D]ior shoot," another fan tweeted.

like i know they’re sisters but high key thought it was jisoo doing another dior shoot pic.twitter.com/649f7n4OR1 — 詩 🌙 ⁷ (@moondust613) October 31, 2023

This wasn't the first time Ji-yoon attracted attention from the public for her looks.

Back in 2020, she also shot a solo pictorial after joining the entertainment company Agency Peace. Ji-yoon kept it simple in a black shirt and no jewelry, but netizens were impressed by her visuals.

"Jisoo's sister, Kim Jiyoon, is so freaking beautiful. Not gonna shut up about their insane genes," one fan tweeted at the time.

"KIM JIYOON THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SISTER EVAH," another wrote.

KIM JIYOON THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SISTER EVAH pic.twitter.com/TPreGwcJ78 — M 꽃🌹 (@jichyuchyu) March 29, 2020

Check out Ji-yoon's latest photoshoot and share your thoughts in the comments!