KEY POINTS Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun went public with their relationship in August

The actor received hate for being a BLACKPINK member's boyfriend

YG Entertainment has confirmed the reports to be true

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun have broken up just two months after confirming their relationship.

An insider told South Korean portal JTBC Entertainment News Tuesday that the 28-year-old K-pop superstar and the 35-year-old actor have indeed called it quits just months after making their dating life public. It seems their careers have gotten in the way of their love lives.

"Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun naturally became estranged from each other due to their busy schedules, so they broke up recently," the source said.

Jisoo's agency, YG Entertainment, has also confirmed the reports to SPOTV News, saying "It is true (that the two broke up)."

YG Entertainment confirms that BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun have broke up. pic.twitter.com/qebcc7Lrw9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 24, 2023

In August, YG Entertainment, Jisoo's agency, confirmed that the two had "positive feelings" for each other. Bo-hyun's agency, FN Entertainment, also acknoweldged the reports as true.

At the time of the news, the "See You In My 19th Life" actor was reportedly receiving hate for being Jisoo's boyfriend. However, some BLINKS defended Bo-hyun, praising him for being a "husband material."

Despite the breakup, the insider notes that the two stars remain colleagues. There don't seem to be ill feelings between them.

As for their careers, Jisoo is still in the middle of BLACKPINK contract renewal talks. She is, however, set to appear in a big-budget movie alongside Lee Min-ho.

As for Ahn Bo-hyun, he is in talks to star in a new historical romance K-drama series, titled "Hash's Shinru."