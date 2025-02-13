A blinding snowstorm turned an Oregon highway into a demolition derby Wednesday, triggering a massive pileup of over 100 vehicles that left the highway littered with wreckage.

Near-zero visibility turned westbound Interstate 84 into a disaster zone, leaving cars, trucks and semis totaled. A vehicle fire also erupted, but miraculously, all occupants escaped unharmed.

"There are reports of people stuck inside their vehicles. Responders are making their way through the scene and checking on cars. We advise everyone to stay in their vehicles for their safety unless there is a clear or immediate reason not to," police said.

An SUV caught fire in the pileup on I-84, that's described by deputies as involving more than 100 cars, trucks and semi-trucks. Everyone was able to get out of the SUV. Responders are going car by car. There are reports of injuries; no number at this time. Whiteout conditions.… pic.twitter.com/mzqRuEBwOF — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) February 13, 2025

Emergency crews, including the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Police, scrambled to clear the mess and assist stranded drivers. Photos from the scene reveal a nightmare: crushed cars, jackknifed semis and debris scattered across an icy highway.

As authorities assess the damage and work to reopen the interstate, drivers are urged to avoid travel until conditions improve.