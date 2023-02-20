KEY POINTS Pink said in a new interview that the music video for "Lady Marmalade" "wasn't very fun to make"

She had an unpleasant filming experience because of what she called "some personalities" on set

She denied accusations that she was "shading" Christina Aguilera during the interview

Pink broke her silence on accusations that she was shading Christina Aguilera in her recent interview.

Pink insisted that she was not throwing shade at anyone during a new interview with Buzzfeed U.K., which asked her to rank 12 of her "most iconic music videos" while she was promoting her ninth studio album "Trustfall."

The "Just Give Me a Reason" songstress put the music video for "Lady Marmalade" in last place, saying it "wasn't very fun to make" because of what she called "some personalities" on set.

She also praised co-stars Lil' Kim and Mya as "nice" but notably left out Aguilera, raising eyebrows and sparking criticism from her fellow pop star's fans.

Pink addressed the backlash via Twitter Saturday, responding directly to a fan: "Y'all are nuts."

"Xtina had s--- to do with who was on that song," she continued. "If you don't know by now — I'm not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I'm zero percent interested in your f------ drama. If you haven't noticed — I'm a little busy selling."

She added in another tweet: "and by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s---."

"Also- I kissed Xtina[']s mouth," Pink concluded of the music video. "I don't need to kiss her a--."

Pink's tweets received mixed responses from users, with some sympathizing with her and others urging her to stop mentioning the "Genie in a Bottle" singer in her interviews.

"Pink, those who matter know what went down. We know Xtina's team thought she should get the most vocal challenge part just 'cause, and you were like, (paraphrasing) 'I'm Pink and that part is mine and I'm not giving it up.' Saw it on 'E! True Hollywood Story' over 15 years ago," one fan commented.

"'Over and over and over' … Why are you still talking about it though? You keep bringing it up [and] are shocked by the reaction? Come on now," another user wrote.

"I think Pink was talking about her experience back THEN, not shading Christina NOW. She was asked a question and she answered it. It can be true that she had a terrible experience then and maybe Christina wasn't so nice to her then. It can also be true that they are good now," a third user suggested.

The tension between Pink and Aguilera allegedly ignited when they were trying to determine which singer would sing certain parts of their cover of "Lady Marmalade" back in 2001. But both singers have since moved on from it.

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha, and I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We just are very different," Pink said when she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2017.

She said that they reconciled on "The Voice" in 2016 when Pink served as an adviser to Aguilera's team.

"We made up on 'The Voice,' because I hadn't seen her in years and years and years and we became moms," Pink added. "We grew up and we hugged it out."

Aguilera echoed the same sentiment when she appeared on Cohen's show in 2019.

"I know she had some, you know, feelings or whatever about how the recording of 'Lady Marmalade' went down and all that, and I know the actual video, she intimidated me, because she was a little heckling me in the audience, a little bit behind the director and I was like, 'Oh, what's going on?'" Aguilera said. "But she's like, you know, she's a different person now—she's a mom, she's like, she's cool."