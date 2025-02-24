Dan Bongino, right-wing podcaster turned President Trump's newly appointed FBI deputy director, is under fire after Washington Post journalist Jeremy Barr resurfaced a scathing email in which Bongino calls him a "dips--t" and a "coward."

"Are you a dips--t all the time, or just on weekdays?" Bongino wrote in the email, which was originally sent in December. "Do you even listen to my show where I explained what's going on? Or is your oddly shaped head so far up your ass that you can't hear? Given that you're a chump, and a coward, who has never stood for a single thing in your entire sorry life, I'm not surprised you left out all of the relevant details of the story. Lose my email, and don't bother contacting me again. Thanks, and have a Merry Christmas. Off to the spam file labeled 'media dips--ts' you go."

Barr shared the message on X Monday captioned: "I always appreciated that FBI deputy director Dan Bongino replied to my emails, even if it was this."

"I have so many of these and they are all more unhinged than the last," Mediate Editor-in-Chief Aidan McLaughlin responded. Barr then encouraged him to "thread them."

"He's vile," one user posted.

"Is this real? That is totally unhinged. And hilarious," another wrote.

The email was reportedly in response to a Washington Post article questioning Bongino's credibility after he threatened to quit his radio show over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate but continued hosting despite the policy remaining in place. Media observers at the time speculated that his ultimatum was more of a publicity stunt than a genuine stand.

Bongino's selection as FBI deputy director has been controversial. The role is typically given to a career FBI agent, not a former Secret Service officer. Trump has praised Bongino as a "patriot with incredible love and passion for our country."