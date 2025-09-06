'Republicans and Democrats finally agree' and it is over a logo.

Austin's new city design, which cost taxpayers $1.1 million (£820,000) and took seven years to produce, has triggered rare unity across party lines.

The rebrand was meant to refresh the Texas capital's image, but instead it has been met with ridicule and anger.

Residents say the money could have been better spent, pointing to rising crime, looming tax hikes, and record levels of homelessness that weigh far more heavily on daily life than a costly new emblem.

A Simple 'A' Leaves Many Unimpressed

The logo, a minimalist green-and-blue 'A,' was designed to represent rolling hills, rivers and bridges.

According to Austin Communications Director Jessica King, 'The mark itself reflects hills, rivers and bridges that connect us to one another. The colours were inspired by surrounding environment, violet crown skies and the green canopies of our parks and trails.'

She added the symbol was meant to showcase the city's 'welcoming, flexible and resilient' character. But for many residents, the explanation fell flat.

'It looks like whoever designed the now-abandoned new logo for Cracker Barrel also did work for Austin, Texas. The new logo has stripped away all meaning, class, and character. It's just meaningless,' said X user @mnwickens.

Another wrote, 'Austin flushed $1 million down the toilet just to create a crappy city logo nobody asked for,' according to a report in the New York Post.

It looks like whoever designed the now-abandoned new logo for Cracker Barrel also did work for Austin, Texas.



The new logo has stripped away all meaning, class, and character. It's just meaningless.



I've seen Captcha tests with more soul. pic.twitter.com/tkD95BnBzj — Martin Wickens (@mnwickens) September 6, 2025

Rare Bipartisan Outrage

Local attorney Adam Loewy told the Daily Mail the backlash is one of the few issues uniting Republicans and Democrats in the city.

'I have rarely seen Republicans and Democrats united on any issue quite like this, but there is outright condemnation of this logo because the logo stinks,' he said.

Loewy even urged city leaders to 'pull a Cracker Barrel', referencing the restaurant chain's swift reversal on its own rebrand earlier this year after public outcry.

Timing Adds Fuel to Anger

The outrage comes just weeks after Austin's City Council approved a $6.3 billion (£4.7 billion) budget, which included a 4% pay rise for city employees but warned homeowners they could face property tax hikes in November.

If approved, residents may see an average increase of $300 (£225) on their annual bills, according to KUT.

Rising Crime and Homelessness Pressure

Compounding residents' frustration is the city's worsening public safety and homelessness crises. Austin is currently short around 300 police officers and has set aside $101 million (£75 million) to tackle homelessness in 2025. Critics argue the logo project sends the wrong message about priorities, as reported by the Daily Mail.

'No One Asked Us'

Another sore point for locals is the lack of consultation. While a handful of residents were selectively polled, no public meetings were held to debate the design.

That secrecy has only deepened suspicions about how the $1.1 million (£820,000) was spent. The New York Post highlighted the criticism over this opaque process.

We are launching our first-ever brand, aimed at improving our engagement with service to Austinites.👏



👉 Learn more: https://t.co/epyIvQ9ILa

📌 https://t.co/Syxll2jhGF

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/kPgyZrhPjG — City of Austin (@austintexasgov) September 4, 2025

City Manager Defends The Rebrand

Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax insisted the rebrand was essential to reduce confusion caused by more than 300 different departmental logos. 'That leads to confusion for the public, which can dilute trust in the services we provide,' he explained.

The new emblem will begin rolling out on digital platforms on October 1, with full implementation expected to take up to a decade.

Police and fire uniforms will remain unchanged to avoid unnecessary costs, but officials admit millions more will eventually be spent updating signage, stationery and staff gear, according to the Daily Mail.

A Symbol of Misplaced Priorities

Austin is often celebrated for its booming economy, cultural energy and rapid growth. But for many locals, the logo has become a symbol of city leaders' misplaced priorities.

'It's not just about the money,' one resident told local media. 'It's the principle. We're being asked to pay higher taxes, we don't feel safe, and homelessness is everywhere, and the city thinks what we need most is a new logo.'

For now, the green-and-blue 'A' stands less for Austin's rivers and hills than for anger, as rare bipartisan agreement forms around one message: taxpayers feel sold out.

Originally published on IBTimes UK