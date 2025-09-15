When Attorney General Pamela Bondi made the first official public release of the Epstein files in February, she promised that more documents would follow shortly. But in the months since, little to no new information has been released, and officials have provided no clear timeline. The delay has fueled growing frustration among victims, advocates, and lawmakers demanding full transparency from the Trump administration.

One Republican senator, speaking anonymously to The Hill, said it is only a matter of time before Congress passes legislation requiring the Department of Justice to release all Epstein-related files. While many GOP lawmakers have yet to sign a discharge petition to force a House vote, the senator said they've been "very vocal" in pushing for full disclosure.

"Whole bunches of them have been very vocal about this. Most of the Freedom Caucus has been," the senator said. "The problem for some of these folks is that this has been an issue for years."

The senator also criticized Bondi's handling of the issue, noting that her February claim that Epstein's client list was ready to review created unrealistic public expectations. "That was really unwise," the senator said.

According to The Hill, lawmakers are increasingly optimistic that the discharge petition led by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) will soon reach the 218 signatures needed to force a House vote on a bill requiring Bondi to release the Epstein files. The report notes the petition is currently one signature short and that lawmakers expect to meet the threshold following Arizona's upcoming special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva.

Although several Republicans have criticized the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein records, only a handful have signed the petition so far. Among them are Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Nancy Mace (S.C.), and Lauren Boebert (Colo.). According to The Hill, additional GOP members are expected to back the effort once the bill is formally brought to the House floor.

Momentum has also been building in the Senate. This summer, Republican members of the Appropriations Committee joined Democrats in approving an amendment sponsored by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) as part of the Commerce, Justice, and State appropriations bill. The measure directs the Department of Justice to deliver a detailed report to Congress on all Epstein-related materials in its possession.

The amendment would also require Bondi to preserve and compile all records related to Epstein's prosecution and investigation, including victim statements, testimony, evidence concerning co-conspirators, and an intelligence review of Epstein's financial dealings, client network, and connections to U.S. or foreign governments.

Originally published on Latin Times