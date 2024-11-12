New findings from DNA analysis of Pompeii victims are challenging conventional ideas about the identities and relationships among those who perished in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE.

A study published in Current Biology reveals unexpected insights, suggesting that many of Pompeii's deceased were of diverse origins and not always related in the ways previously assumed.

Researchers analyzed ancient DNA from plaster casts made of human remains in Pompeii, which were originally filled by archaeologists in the 19th century to capture the shapes of bodies buried in ash and pumice. Through these casts, scientists uncovered fragments of skeletal remains, which, though highly degraded, still contained valuable genetic information.

One significant revelation came from a cast found in the "House of the Golden Bracelet." Previously thought to represent a family—a man, woman, and child—DNA analysis instead revealed that all three individuals were unrelated males. This result challenges the notion that familial groups commonly sought shelter together, highlighting the presence of a potentially more complex social structure.

The devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius buried Pompeii and nearby Herculaneum under massive deposits of ash and rock, releasing thermal energy equivalent to tens of thousands of atomic bombs. Most people suffocated, while others died instantly due to pyroclastic surges reaching temperatures sufficient to vaporize soft tissues. In the centuries since historians and archaeologists have built theories about the lives of these individuals, but genetic analysis now offers a new lens for understanding them.

The study found that several victims' ancestry traced back to the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa, supporting previous archaeological suggestions of Pompeii as a culturally diverse and cosmopolitan city.

One man from the "Villa of the Mysteries" appeared to have mixed ancestry, including Eastern Mediterranean and European origins, aligning with other evidence of migration and cultural exchange within the Roman Empire, CNN reported.

Another well-known plaster cast, found in a garden in front of the "House of the Cryptoporticus," features two figures appearing to embrace. Archaeologists once suggested that the pair might be lovers or family members. However, DNA extracted from one of these bodies identified it as male, ruling out some theories about their relationship.

Co-author David Reich, a geneticist at Harvard University, emphasized that genetic analysis must be interpreted cautiously to avoid imposing modern biases on ancient societies.

"These findings challenge traditional assumptions about gender roles and family structures," Reich noted. "They remind us to approach these stories with care, as present-day assumptions can mislead interpretations of past societies."

Alissa Mittnik, another researcher from Harvard, stressed that these findings could reshape our understanding of ancient societies, underscoring Pompeii's diverse population and the far-reaching impact of the Roman Empire's trade and migration.

"This study highlights Pompeii's cosmopolitan nature, reflecting broader mobility in the ancient world," Mittnik said.