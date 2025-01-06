Two weeks before the inauguration, Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Robert McElroy as the new Archbishop of Washington, D.C., a vocal advocate for immigrants and critic of Donald Trump.

McElroy, 70, has been a staunch ally of Pope Francis, championing the pope's agenda on issues such as migration, the environment and LGBTQ+ inclusion, CNN reported.

As bishop of San Diego, a diocese along the U.S.-Mexico border, McElroy frequently defended immigrants and criticized Trump's immigration policies, calling them acts of injustice.

The cardinal's appointment to the Washington Archdiocese comes as Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the first African-American cardinal and a key figure in restoring trust after sexual abuse scandals, steps down at age 77.

McElroy's selection signals Pope Francis' priorities in navigating a second Trump administration, particularly as the president-elect has vowed to escalate immigration crackdowns. McElroy has long been outspoken against anti-immigrant rhetoric, once urging Catholics to "disrupt" such policies.

Additionally, the Cardinal's tenure in Washington is expected to emphasize inclusivity, particularly for immigrants, women and LGBTQ+ individuals.

Originally published by Latin Times