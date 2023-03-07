KEY POINTS CamSoda offered $540,000 for Tom Sandoval and his band to stream their concerts on the site

The band's manager, Jason Bader, said they would refuse the offer

Sandoval allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss

CamSoda, a video streaming platform that provides adult content, offered Tom Sandoval and his band $540,000 to stream their scheduled tour live on their site instead of hitting the road.

Following the allegations that the "Vanderpump Rules" star cheated on his longtime girlfriend and castmate Ariana Madix with another co-star, Raquel Leviss, the pornography site proposed a six-figure deal to the 39-year-old frontman and his band called Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker reportedly sent out a letter addressed to the band, saying they could offer them a "safe space" to continue with their tour without having to experience the "Justice for Ariana" chants or "being pelted by tomatoes."

"I am reaching out to offer you and your band — Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras — a place to [live stream] your upcoming tour. I understand playing in front of a live audience may not be safe (I would imagine the 'Justice for Ariana') chants would grow quite loud). That's why [live streaming] your tour from a safe place would make the most sense," Parker wrote in the letter obtained by TMZ.

The executive assured the band that they could deliver their sets to a "global audience" and dress in their preferred outfits, showing a bit of skin. He also noted that they would provide Sandoval a platform to tell his side of the story.

The band has scheduled 12 shows across the United States, beginning on April 7 at The Canyon in Montclair, California. The tour will conclude on June 16 at the Engelmann Cellars in Fresno, California.

CamSoda is willing to pay up to $45,000 per show, amounting to a $540,000 total for the 12-show tour.

But it seemed that Sandoval and his bandmates were not interested. The band's manager and drummer, Jason Bader, told TMZ that the group had not received the offer, but if so, they would never accept it.

The CamSoda offer came days after Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras' stint at the City National Grove in Anaheim, California, where the concertgoers reportedly started chanting "Cheater! Cheater!" toward the frontman, referring to his alleged affair with Leviss, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Twitter user @blndhairblckhrt also re-shared a clip from a since-deleted Instagram Live Session from Instagram account @vanderpumprulesparty, where one attendee shouted "Ariana," to which Sandoval immediately responded, "We love her."

"we love her" - tom sandoval says about ariana madix... after an absolutely horrible performance #pumprules pic.twitter.com/6enmjyXuEP — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) March 4, 2023

Sandoval and Madix started dating in 2013 after the latter joined "Vanderpump Rules" as a full-time cast member. They have since broken up following the singer's alleged infidelity, according to another another TMZ report.

An unnamed source told the outlet that the reality show's producers were aware of the cheating incident and decided to film the fallout in the coming days.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify the information. But another unnamed source confirmed to TMZ that Season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo, might include the fallout of the breakup.

"Some cast members had suspicions that something went down with Sandoval and Raquel while filming and are considering the split [as] confirmation," the source added.

Another source said, "Tom and Raquel's incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel. The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana but know in time she'll be OK."

Although Sandoval has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, he indirectly admitted to the wrongdoing on his Instagram following the backlash he received, which also targeted his business partners, friends and family.

"I fully understand and deserve your anger & disappointment towards me," Sandoval said in a statement posted Saturday. "But please leave Schwartz, my friends, and family out of this situation. Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."