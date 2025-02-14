Alexandra Foods' strategy, centered around community engagements and authenticity, fueled the company's expansion from a small Portage Park deli to 30 states.

The story of Alexandra Foods, a family-run business producing homemade Polish classics, is one of turning a foreign land into a place that feels like home through the power of the palate. Founded by Polish immigrants Mark and Alexandra Dembicki in 1992, the company transformed from a small deli in Portage Park, a predominately Polish neighborhood, into a prominent pin on the Chicagoland map. In 2021, Rich Berry, a seasoned executive passionate about the food industry, took over the helm of Alexandra Foods, promising to further drive its expansion while prioritizing the establishment's intimate feel.

Alexandra Foods' growth is two-fold, affecting both the product range and the firm's geographical reach. Since 1992, the company has introduced 18 delectable flavors of pierogi, from classic potato/cheese and sauerkraut/mushroom combinations to sweet cherry or plum variations and more unconventional tastes, such as potato/fried onion and spinach. The offering is enriched by four kinds of uszka—bite-sized pierogi filled with mushrooms or meat; cheese- or potato-filled pyzy; potato dumplings called kopytka; Silesian dumplings, aka kluski śląskie; and other authentic recipes.

In the Chicago area, Alexandra Foods is a household name beloved especially by the Polish American community. For the rest of the US, the company is like a hidden gem, now ready to shine even brighter, bringing a taste of Polish home cooked dishes to all corners of the nation. Since 2021, Alexandra Foods entrenched its impact across 30 states, shattering the 'quantity over quality' stigmas that often accompany large expansions.

At the heart of this growth story is the community of employees, customers, and other Polish Americans alike—people determined to preserve the Polish legacy and honor tradition. "For us, every single expansion is about more than sheer growth; it's about sharing the values that drive Alexandra Foods with others," remarks Rich. "Whether it's better-quality ingredients or engaging in traditional Polish events, our goal remains the same: empowering the Polish community through delectable dishes that evoke childhood memories."

With the Polish people illuminating the company's mission, Alexandra Foods ensures its impact reaches as many local communities across the US as possible. It does so through frequent community engagements, sponsoring Polish heritage events, and charitable endeavors that empower Eastern European people.

For instance, Alexandra Foods is one of the main sponsors of Taste of Polonia, a four-day festival held at the Copernicus Center in Chicago. Here, every year during the Labor Day weekend, Polish Americans, tourists, and everyone interested in immersive cultural experiences can indulge in non-stop live music, authentic Polish cuisine, family-friendly events, a vibrant beer garden, and many other activities. The company also sponsors the White and Red Ball, a debutante ball organized by The Legion of Young Polish Women since 1940, by many considered a rite of passage for young Polish women in Chicago and beyond.

Beyond Illinois, Alexandra Foods supports The General Pulaski Association in Buffalo, New York, exhibiting its dedication to raising educational awareness about Polish heritage and culture in the US. The company is also a frequent participant and initiator of philanthropic ventures, most recently revolving around Poland's close neighbor – Ukraine – and the country's relief efforts. To showcase its support, Alexandra Foods created a Ukrainian cheese and dill pierogi variety, with donations to Ukrainian relief efforts for every package sold. Alexandra Foods is also a fervent supporter of local establishments, with special discounted pricing for regional houses of worship and charity groups.

For Alexandra Foods, this community-forward approach is personal, stemming from the very foundation that builds the company—employees. Mostly 1st-generation Polish or Ukrainian immigrants, these mothers, fathers, grandmothers, and grandfathers have all given up familiarity and comfort to carve a better life path for themselves and future generations. By empowering its employees to unite with other members of the Polish community, Alexandra Foods honors the Polish legacy not only through palatable, authentic recipes but also its human-centric values that help employees feel supported.

To illustrate the importance of community engagement in Alexandra Foods' story, Rich alludes to the 2023 rendition of the New York Fancy Food Show:

As it was our first time at a trade show, it would have been easier to simply hire local people to prepare and serve pierogi. But it wouldn't have been authentic; instead, we flew our employees to New York to work the booth. It was a fascinating experience. Seeing people who share the same culture and the same heritage unite under the Alexandra Foods stand, tell their stories and joke around in Polish and Ukrainian, and then proudly serve pierogi that they had made by hand to visitors in our booth was truly heartwarming. To say a company has expanded across 30 states is impressive, but to be able to grow while empowering the Polish and Ukrainian communities and providing employees with a sense of comfort is where our success really comes from.