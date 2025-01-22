Prediction Market Taking Bets on Zuckerberg Divorce After Intimate Moments With Lauren Sanchez at Trump Inauguration
This comes after social media users noticed Zuckerberg glancing at Sanchez's chest during President Trump's inauguration
Prediction markets are seemingly forecasting divorce between Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, after the billionaire Meta CEO was caught liking Lauren Sanchez's photos on social media.
Chances of the billionaire getting divorced in 2025 have steadily increased on Polymarket, an American crypto-currency-based prediction market, after Zuckerberg liked images posted to Instagram by Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos.
This comes after eagle-eyed viewers spotted Zuckerberg and Sanchez seemingly exchange niceties while standing side by side at the inauguration of 47th President Donald Trump, after which Zuckerberg appears to glance at her chest.
Sanchez, dressed in a lace top with a white blazer, did not appear to notice Zuckerberg's wandering eye, though many social media users did.
Users then took to online platforms to discuss the likelihood of divorce between the billionaire and his wife of over a decade, who had been standing right beside him as he glanced at Sanchez.
"Nice con they can do. They bet big on the divorce. Get a divorce and remarry in a few months," said one user.
"Gym, bjj, new style, looking at other women, yeah im putting it higher than 11%," wrote another.
"Zuck liked it on his own platform, to prove that liking thirst traps isn't proof of anything bad. It's just a friendly thing that does not imply sex whatsoever. DMs are different but likes are public and totally innocuous," wrote another, in defense of Zuckerberg.
"Oh no 😆 you know it's bad when polymarket gets in on the odds," wrote a fourth.
