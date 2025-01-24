A Canadian premier in the country's most populous province has called for an early election to help him fight President Trump's proposed 25% tariff.

Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, 55, has railed against Trump for trying to start a trade war, warning Canada would hit back "twice as hard." He has proposed moving the elections up from June 2026 to Feb. 27, capitalizing on his party's momentum and Trump's presidency, Bloomberg reported.

"We need a mandate from the people to fight against Donald Trump's tariffs," Ford told reporters Friday, according to Bloomberg. "He's coming against our businesses and communities, and with a strong mandate, we will be able to fight with Donald Trump to make sure we stop the tariffs."

If Trump follows through with the tariff, Ontario, which makes up approximately 40% of Canada's economic output, and its 16 million residents—nearly half of Canada's 40-million person population—could potentially be devastated.

"The attack is coming against our families, our businesses, our communities, and with a strong mandate, we will be able to fight with Donald Trump," Ford added on Friday.

