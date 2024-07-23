President Joe Biden will deliver his first on-camera remarks Wednesday night since announcing his decision not to seek re-election. He is scheduled to address the nation from the Oval Office at 8 PM ET, where he plans to outline his remaining agenda and how he intends to "finish the job for the American people," as reported by The Hill.

Biden's announcement, made Sunday afternoon on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has been a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential race. According to The Independent, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee shortly after revealing his decision. Harris, who has quickly consolidated support within the Democratic Party, will hold her first campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a key battleground state, this afternoon.

The decision for Biden to step down was influenced by mounting pressure from elected Democrats who questioned his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Following Biden's endorsement, Harris has secured more than 64% of Democratic delegates and has raised a record-breaking $81 million within 24 hours of Biden's announcement, as noted by The Independent.

During his isolation at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden made his historic decision to withdraw from the race. Despite not seeking re-election, Biden is determined to complete his current term with a focus on key priorities, including securing the release of hostages held by Hamas. White House officials have rejected calls from some Republicans for Biden to resign, emphasizing his commitment to continue leading the country, according to statements made on "The View" by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

In addition to Harris's rally, the campaign has received notable endorsements, including from Hollywood actor George Clooney. Clooney, in an editorial for the New York Times, had called on Biden to step down, citing his significant leadership and paving the way for Harris's historic candidacy. He expressed excitement about supporting Harris in her bid for the presidency, further boosting her campaign's momentum, as reported by The Independent.

Biden's address on Wednesday is expected to provide clarity on his administration's goals for the remaining months of his presidency and offer guidance on the future direction of the Democratic Party.